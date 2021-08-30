Vedanta shares rise over 3% as board to consider first interim dividend this week

Shares of Vedanta rallied over three percent on Monday after the company announced that its board will meet this week to consider and approve the first interim dividend for 2021-22.

“...the board of directors of the company (the "Board") on Wednesday, September 1, 2021, will consider and approve the first interim dividend on equity shares, if any, for the financial year 2021-22,” Vedanta said in a regulatory filing.

The stock price of Vedanta has gained over 85 percent in 2021 so far and more than 132 percent in the last one year. It has risen over 9 percent in one week.

The street is expecting a high dividend from the company. Vedanta has a deadline of October 2021 to pass on the dividend received from its subsidiary Hindustan Zinc and avoid tax implications.

So far, Vedanta has paid a dividend of only Rs 9.5 per share. The company will have to pay approx. Rs 18 per share dividend if it has to pass on the total dividend amount received from Hindustan Zinc.

Vedanta Ltd, a subsidiary of Vedanta Resources Ltd (VRL), is one of the world’s leading diversified natural resource companies with business operations in India, South Africa, Namibia, and Australia.

The company has recently received a rating s upgrade from global credit rating s agency Moody’s Investors Services. Moddy’s upgraded Vedanta Resources’ senior unsecured notes to B3 rating from Caa1 and has changed its outlook to ‘stable’ from ‘negative’ on the back of improving operating and financial metrics and also on account of firm commodity prices.

“The affirmation of the CFR and the change in outlook to stable reflect VRL’s improving financial metrics because of firm commodity prices and its cost-competitive operations. These factors and the company’s progress in simplifying its complex organisation structure will reduce cash leakage and help to sustainably lower leverage, such that its consolidated debt/EBITDA is less than 3.0x by March 2022,” says Kaustubh Chaubal, a Moody’s Vice President and Senior Credit Officer.

The stable rating outlook reflects Moody’s view that VRL’s operating and financial metrics will continue to improve under the rating agency’s base case commodity price sensitivities.

At 1:30 pm, the shares of Vedanta were trading 2.48 percent higher at Rs 299.75 apiece on the BSE.