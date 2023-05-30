Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta shares to trade ex-dividend on May 30

The total dividend payout by Vedanta to its investors over the past six financial years stands at Rs 217.65 per share.

Shares of Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta Ltd. will be trading ex-dividend from Tuesday. The same will reflect in its stock price. The company's board had last week declared its first interim dividend of financial year 2024 worth Rs 18.5 apiece, setting May 30 as its record date.

An ex-dividend date also indicates which shareholders are eligible to receive the dividend payment.

The mining major said that the payout for the said dividend will be Rs 6,877 crore. The total dividend payout by Vedanta to its investors over the past six financial years stands at Rs 217.65 per share.

The Mumbai-headquartered company paid dividends five times in the financial year ended on March 31, 2023, taking the total dividend given in the year to Rs 101.5 per share.

During the financial year 2022, Vedanta paid a dividend of Rs 45 per equity share in three tranches. The numbers were lower for FY21 and FY20, standing at Rs 9.5 per share and Rs 3.9 per share, respectively in the financial years.

Vedanta shares closed 0.91 percent higher at Rs 300.35 apiece on BSE on Monday. The stock has gained nearly 8 percent in the past three months while in the last three years the shares have surged over 200 percent.

Shares of Vedanta ended higher for the seventh day in a row on Monday but are still down 5 percent on a year-to-date basis. The stock though, has outperformed the Nifty Metal index, which is down 13 percent so far this year.