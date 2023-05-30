Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta shares to trade ex-dividend on May 30

The total dividend payout by Vedanta to its investors over the past six financial years stands at Rs 217.65 per share.
An ex-dividend date also indicates which shareholders are eligible to receive the dividend payment.
The mining major said that the payout for the said dividend will be Rs 6,877 crore. The total dividend payout by Vedanta to its investors over the past six financial years stands at Rs 217.65 per share.
The Mumbai-headquartered company paid dividends five times in the financial year ended on March 31, 2023, taking the total dividend given in the year to Rs 101.5 per share.
During the financial year 2022, Vedanta paid a dividend of Rs 45 per equity share in three tranches. The numbers were lower for FY21 and FY20, standing at Rs 9.5 per share and Rs 3.9 per share, respectively in the financial years.
Vedanta shares closed 0.91 percent higher at Rs 300.35 apiece on BSE on Monday. The stock has gained nearly 8 percent in the past three months while in the last three years the shares have surged over 200 percent.
