    Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta shares to trade ex-dividend on May 30

    By CNBCTV18.com May 30, 2023 6:20:10 AM IST (Published)

    The total dividend payout by Vedanta to its investors over the past six financial years stands at Rs 217.65 per share.

    Shares of Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta Ltd. will be trading ex-dividend from Tuesday. The same will reflect in its stock price. The company's board had last week declared its first interim dividend of financial year 2024 worth Rs 18.5 apiece, setting May 30 as its record date.

    An ex-dividend date also indicates which shareholders are eligible to receive the dividend payment.


    The mining major said that the payout for the said dividend will be Rs 6,877 crore. The total dividend payout by Vedanta to its investors over the past six financial years stands at Rs 217.65 per share.

