Vedanta shares lose steam despite margin improvement amid input cost inflation

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
Vedanta share price: The stock trimmed the day's gains after rising by as much as Rs 7.9 or 1.9 percent to Rs 419.6 apiece on BSE.

Vedanta shares lose steam despite margin improvement amid input cost inflation
Vedanta shares trimmed much of their initial gains in choppy trade on Friday, a day after the company reported a year-on-year fall of 4.8 percent in net profit despite a 41 percent jump in revenue.
At 1 pm, the stock was left with a gain of 0.3 percent at Rs 412.7 on BSE, having risen as much as 1.9 percent earlier in the day.
After the market hours on Thursday, the mining major reported a net profit of Rs 7,261 crore for the January-March period, as against Rs 7,629 crore for the corresponding period a year ago.
Its quarterly revenue came in at Rs 39,342 crore, as against Rs 27,874 crore for the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.
Vedanta's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and ammortisation (EBITDA) increased 51.1 percent on year to Rs 13,153 crore. The company said its consolidated EBITDA soared to a record Rs 13,768 crore.
Its EBITDA margin improved to 33.43 percent for the three-month period, from 31.23 percent for the year-ago period, mainly due to higher sales volume, supportive commodity prices, and operational efficiencies despite the higher cost of production amidst input commodity inflation.
Vedanta's management told CNBC-TV18 that it has a revenue potential of $30 billion with an EBITDA of $12-13 billion. It said the company is about to contain its costs to a reasonable level in the quarter.
It also said its net debt declined by Rs 6,590 crore and it is on track to become debt-free in three years.
The company said higher production aided its aluminium business and is positive that it will be able to maintain the performance of the unit going forward.
The management also said Vedanta is focused on lowering costs by sourcing captive coal and alumina in the coming years.
