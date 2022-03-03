Vedanta shares were in focus on Thursday, a day after the mining major's board approved an interim dividend of Rs 13 apiece. The dividend payout comes at a time when a rally in commodity prices has boosted its profitability.

At 12:40 pm, Vedanta shares were up 0.3 percent at Rs 388.5 apiece on BSE, risen as much as 3.5 percent earlier in the day.

The latest dividend amounts to Rs 4,832 crore, according to a regulatory filing post-market hours on Wednesday.

This will be the company's third interim dividend for the financial year ending March 2022. In January, the company had paid out a 1,350 percent dividend, on top of Rs 18.5/share payout in September 2021.

Vedanta has set March 10 as the record date for the dividend payout. A record date is the cut-off date that determines which investors are entitled to a dividend.

The payout will help Vedanta's London-based promoter, Vedanta Resources, which holds a 69.68 percent stake in the miner.

Citi said in a research report that Vedanta's dividend is in line with the company's payout policy. The brokerage continued with its 'buy' rating on Vedanta and retained its target price at Rs 435.

The company's topline as well as bottomline exceeded Street estimates. Analysts in a CNBC-TV18 poll had predicted the company's quarterly net profit at Rs 5,102 crore nad revenue at Rs 32,100 crore.

