Vedanta share price declines over 6%; here’s why

Vedanta Limited’s share price declined more than 6 percent during Tuesday’s trading session after the company’s aluminium production figures failed to please investors.

At 12 noon, the Vedanta shares were down 5.37 percent at Rs 334.60 on the BSE and were trading 5.43 percent lower at Rs 334.60 on the NSE.

In an exchange filing on Monday, the diversified natural resources firm said 5,79,000 tonnes of cast metal aluminium production was recorded at its smelters in the quarter ended December 31, 2021. Though this implies a 16 percent rise when compared to the same period in the previous fiscal, it is only a marginal jump of 2 percent against the production in Q2 FY2022.

“Record Aluminium production of 16,97,000 tonnes in nine months ended FY2022, 18 percent higher YoY (year on year), and Alumina production was 1,465,000 tonnes, 9 percent higher YoY,” the company said.

Vedanta ’s Lanjigarh refinery produced 4,72,000 tonnes of alumina in the third quarter of 2021-22, 16 percent higher as compared to Q3 FY2021 and eight percent lower as compared to Q2 FY22.

The total production at Zinc International during the quarter under review was 52,000 tonnes, 11 percent lower compared to Q3 FY21.

The firm added that there was no production in Goa due to the continuation of the suspension of mining pursuant as per the Supreme Court judgment directing mining operations of all companies in the state to stop with effect from March 16, 2018. "We continue to engage with the government for resumption of mining operations," the firm said.

Meanwhile, at Karnataka, production volume in the quarter was 1.2 million tonnes, 14 percent lower than the corresponding quarter last year. It was down 4 percent as compared to the previous quarter due to impact on operations because of heavy rainfall in Q3.

The selling comes after two sessions of gains for the stock. However, as per overall data of past sessions, Vedanta stock has remained in negative territory and has slipped nearly 3 percent. But, in the past six months, investors have gained around 23 percent from the stock.