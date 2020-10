Vedanta Ltd said on Saturday a proposal by its promoter group headed by billionaire Anil Agrawal to delist its shares from Indian bourses failed as the number of shares tendered by shareholders were less than the minimum number of shares required to complete the offer.

The total number of equity shares tendered in the process at the announced price was 125.47 crore, which is less than the minimum number of equity shares required to be bought by the promoter group for a successful delisting offer, it said in a filing to the BSE.

will not acquire any equity shares tendered by the public shareholders in the delisting offer and the equity shares of the company will continue to remain listed on the stock exchanges," it added.

Vedanta promoters want to buy out 169.73 crore shares or 47.67 percent stake held by the public to delist the firm. The reverse book building process started on October 5. The offered closed on Friday.