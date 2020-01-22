#Budget2020#JeffBezos#Vistara
Vedanta rises over 2% after report says it is looking to sell stake in Cairn

January 22, 2020

The report published by The Economic Times on Wednesday said that Vedanta is looking to sell its stake in Cairn as it looks to reduce its massive Rs 46,500 crore debt.
Cairn accounts for nearly a quarter of India's total domestic crude oil production and Vedanta may look to dilute up to 25 percent.
