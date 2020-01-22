Vedanta rises over 2% after report says it is looking to sell stake in Cairn

Shares of Vedanta rose more than 2 percent intraday on Wednesday after a report said that the Anil Agarwal-led firm is looking to sell a minority stake in Cairn India to a strategic partner.

The report published by The Economic Times on Wednesday said that Vedanta is looking to sell its stake in Cairn as it looks to reduce its massive Rs 46,500 crore debt and revive cash flows amid economic uncertainty.

Cairn accounts for nearly a quarter of India's total domestic crude oil production and Vedanta may look to dilute up to 25 percent to raise a minimum of Rs 10,500-Rs 14,100 crore through this "value unlocking" exercise, the report said.

The ET report, that cites multiple people aware of the matter, added that Vedanta has mandated Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Barclays to run a formal process.

The company has conducted management meetings with prospective partners at various places including London, as per the report. However, the report clarified that the talks are at an early stage and may not result in a deal.

“Depending on the offers on the table, the promoters will take a final call on the quantum of stake sale, fundraise and valuations,” ET report quoted an anonymous official directly involved in the negotiations as saying. “Agarwal can end up raising far more to support capex plans, overall deleveraging that is ongoing across the group. He needs capital.”

At 12:07 am, Vedanta was trading 0.78 percent higher at Rs 155.10 per share.