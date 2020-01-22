Business
Vedanta rises over 2% after report says it is looking to sell stake in Cairn
Updated : January 22, 2020 12:12 PM IST
The report published by The Economic Times on Wednesday said that Vedanta is looking to sell its stake in Cairn as it looks to reduce its massive Rs 46,500 crore debt.
Cairn accounts for nearly a quarter of India's total domestic crude oil production and Vedanta may look to dilute up to 25 percent.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more