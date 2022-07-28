Vedanta rides on higher income to report net profit of Rs 4,421 crore

Billionaire Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta on Thursday reported a 4.7 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 4,421 crore for the first quarter that ended on June 30, 2022. In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 4,224 crore.

The consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 38,251 crore during the period under review, up 36 percent against Rs 28,105 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal, supported by higher sales volume across businesses, commodity prices, and strategic hedging gains.

At the operating level, EBITDA — a key measure of a company's profitability — jumped 1.7 percent to Rs 9,826 crore in the first quarter, over the Rs 9,660 crore reported a year ago. EBITDA margin stood at 25.7 percent in the quarter under review as compared to 34.4 percent in Q1 FY22. EBITDA is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization.

For the first quarter, depreciation & amortisation increased by 16 percent YoY to Rs 2,464 crore, mainly due to higher depletion charges in oil & gas and higher ore production at Zinc India.

For the first quarter of this fiscal, finance costs increased 2 percent YoY to Rs 1,206 crore, mainly due to an increase in average borrowings, partially offset by a reduction in the average interest rate of borrowings.

Finance cost was down 10 percent QoQ due to one-time charges paid in Q4 FY22 and a lower average interest rate in reporting quarter which was partially offset by an increase in average borrowings.

Coming to investment income, it decreased 20 percent YoY to Rs 583 crore, mainly due to mark-to-market movement. It was up 12 percent QoQ due to a change in the investment mix.

In the first quarter of this fiscal, the normalized effective tax rate was 23 percent compared to 27 percent (excluding tax on exceptional items of Rs 81 crore) in Q1 FY22 and 28 percent (excluding tax on exceptional items of Rs 28 crore) in Q4 FY22 on account of the one-time impact of MAT (minimum alternate tax) Asset recognition of Rs 505 crore.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for reporting quarter was at Rs 11.92 per share compared to Rs 11.40 in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal. The gross debt of the company increased by Rs 8,031 crore in reporting quarter to Rs 61,140 crore as of June 30, 2022. The net debt increased by Rs 5,820 crore in reporting quarter to Rs 26,799 crore on June 30, 2022.

Sunil Duggal, chief executive officer, Vedanta, said, "I am pleased to report that we have started FY23 with strong performance, underpinned by our world-class assets and strength of our business model." He said Vedanta recorded the best-ever 1Q EBITDA of Rs 10,741 crore and PAT of Rs 5,592 crore despite inflationary cost pressures.

"This year, our key priorities will be delivery on committed volumes, timely execution of projects for growth, value addition, vertical integration & cost reduction across our key businesses, and proactive commodity price risk management," Duggal said.

The results came after the close of the market hours.