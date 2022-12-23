Vedanta declared preferred bidder for Bicholim mineral block in Goa

As per the tender document, Block I ‐ Bicholim Mineral Block has resources of 84.92 million tonnes.
Mining and metal giant Vedanta Ltd. on Friday announced that it has been declared as the preferred bidder for the Bicholim Mineral Block in Goa in an online auction of mines by the state government.
The world's largest integrated metal producer was declared as the preferred bidder for the block based on the highest final price offer of 63.55 percent for the mine.
The grant of a mining lease by the Goa government in respect of the block shall be subject to the making of necessary payments, and obtaining necessary forest, environmental, and wildlife clearances from various government departments and agencies.
The Goa government on September 30 invited tenders to participate in the e-auction for the grant of a mining lease in respect of four iron ore mines in the state.
Vedanta had submitted its bid in the electronic auction for a grant of mining lease for the block, which it was operating before the shutdown.
Shares of Vedanta are trading at Rs 285, down 5.64 percent.
(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
