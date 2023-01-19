Vedanta declared successful bidder for acquisition of Meenakshi Energy for Rs 1,440 crore

Out of the total consideration, Rs 312 crore shall be paid upfront.

Vedanta Ltd. will acquire Meenakshi Energy for Rs 1,440 crore after it emerged as the successful bidder for the debt-ridden power plant under the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP).

The Board of Directors of Vedanta has approved the acquisition of Meenakshi Energy while the approval from National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) is pending.

The acquisition is estimated to be completed in the financial year 2024.

The consideration shall be in the form of upfront cash and secured unlisted non-convertible debentures, which will mature in five equal installments over a period of five years. Vedanta shall acquire 100 percent of the paid-up capital and management control of Meenakshi Energy Ltd.

Out of the total consideration, Rs 312 crore shall be paid upfront, and the balance of Rs 1,128 crore will be in the form of secured unlisted non-convertible debentures (NCDs) issued by Meenakshi Energy to the financial creditors. The NCDs will mature in five equal installments over a period of five years.

Meenakshi Energy Ltd. is a 1000 MW coal-based power plant located in Nellore, Andhra Pradesh.

Phase I of 300 MW (2x150 MW) has been completed. Phase II of 700 MW (2x350 MW – Units 3 & 4) is yet to be tested.

The revenue of Meenakshi Energy for the last 3 consecutive years stood at Rs 12 crore in the financial year 2020, Rs 95 crore in the financial year 2021, and Rs 201 crore in the financial year 2022.

Vedanta currently envisages operating 1,000 MW of Meenakshi Energy as an independent power producer to cater to the needs of the market by entering into short or medium-term power purchase agreements and by supplying power to merchants.

