Vedanta initiates strategic review of steel business, engages advisors for potential sale

As of financial year 2023, Vedanta's steel business was 5.4 percent of the overall topline and less than 1 percent of its operating profit of Rs 35,241 crore for the full financial year.

Vedanta Ltd., the Indian unit of Anil Agarwal's Vedanta Resources Ltd. has initiated a strategic review of its steel and steel making raw materials business. The company has engaged advisors to assist in the review, it said in an exchange filing.

The review will begin immediately and will involve evaluating a broad range of options to maximise shareholder value, including, but not limited to a potential strategic sale of some or all of the steel businesses.

Explaining the rationale behind this move, Vedanta mentioned that it continues to review its strategic priorities in the normal course of its capital allocation discussions, with the aim to continue to maximise shareholder value.

Further announcements on this will be made in due course, the company said.

Vedanta Ltd. is one of the world's leading natural resources companies with operations spanning across India, South Africa and Namibia across Oil & Gas, Zinc, Led, Silver, Copper, Iron Ore, Steel and other allied businesses.

In May, Vedanta Resources paid all of its maturing loans and bonds which were due in May and June 2023. Post this reduction, the company's gross debt stands at $6.4 billion, which is a reduction of $3.3 billion since the company announced its deleveraging plan in March 2022.

Shares of Vedanta Ltd. ended 0.7 percent lower at Rs 277.95. The stock has declined 12 percent on a year-to-date basis.