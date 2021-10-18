Vedanta, Hindalco, PNB Housing, DMart and more: Key stocks that moved the most on Oct 18

Metal companies

| Shares of metal companies soared amid higher prices of base metals globally. An uptick in metal prices will push realisations higher and in turn, improve the profitability of metal companies. Nifty Metal gained the most, up 4.3 percent today with shares of Vedanta, National Aluminium Co, Hindalco Industries, Hindustan Zinc, Tata Steel, JSW Steel, NMDC, Steel Authority of India, and Hindustan Zinc closing over 2-13 percent higher.

HDFC Bank | Better-than-expected Q2 results drove the shares of the lender to hit a 52-week high earlier today. However, likely profit-taking prompted shares of HDFC Bank to end 0.7 percent lower. Better-than-expected Q2 results drove the shares of the lender to hit a 52-week high earlier today. However, likely profit-taking prompted shares of HDFC Bank to end 0.7 percent lower.

HCL Technologies | The IT major missed Street estimates in its September quarter earnings over the weekend. Mixed commentary from brokerages weighed on the stock which ended down 2 percent. The IT major missed Street estimates in its September quarter earnings over the weekend. Mixed commentary from brokerages weighed on the stock which ended down 2 percent.

Avenue Supermarts | Robust earnings for the quarter ended September drove shares of Avenue Supermarts to end 7.5 percent lower. The stock was the worst hit on Nifty500 index. Robust earnings for the quarter ended September drove shares of Avenue Supermarts to end 7.5 percent lower. The stock was the worst hit on Nifty500 index.

PNB Housing Finance | Among the worst Nifty500 performers, the stock closed down 5 percent at its lower circuit limit of Rs 607.10, after the board of directors decided to call off the proposed Rs 4,000-crore deal with US-based Carlyle Group. Among the worst Nifty500 performers, the stock closed down 5 percent at its lower circuit limit of Rs 607.10, after the board of directors decided to call off the proposed Rs 4,000-crore deal with US-based Carlyle Group.