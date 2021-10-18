0

  Vedanta, Hindalco, PNB Housing, DMart and more: Key stocks that moved the most on Oct 18

By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Published)
Mini

Broad-based buying helped the Indian benchmark indices to end at record closing highs on Monday. Both headline indices closed 0.8 percent higher with Nifty50 ending at 18477.05 and Sensex closing at 61765.59. Here are the key stocks that moved the most today:

| Shares of metal companies soared amid higher prices of base metals globally. An uptick in metal prices will push realisations higher and in turn, improve the profitability of metal companies. Nifty Metal gained the most, up 4.3 percent today with shares of Vedanta, National Aluminium Co, Hindalco Industries, Hindustan Zinc, Tata Steel, JSW Steel, NMDC, Steel Authority of India, and Hindustan Zinc closing over  2-13 percent higher.
HDFC Bank, HDFC Bank share price, HDFC Bank results, stock market india HDFC Bank | Better-than-expected Q2 results drove the shares of the lender to hit a 52-week high earlier today. However, likely profit-taking prompted shares of HDFC Bank to end 0.7 percent lower.
HCL Technologies, HCL Technologies share price, HCL Technologies results, stock market HCL Technologies | The IT major missed Street estimates in its September quarter earnings over the weekend. Mixed commentary from brokerages weighed on the stock which ended down 2 percent.
DMart, Avenue Supermarts, DMart share price, Avenue Supermarts share price, results, stock market india Avenue Supermarts | Robust earnings for the quarter ended September drove shares of Avenue Supermarts to end 7.5 percent lower. The stock was the worst hit on Nifty500 index.
PNB Housing Finance share price, PNB Housing Finance lower circuit, deal with carlyle called off, stock market india PNB Housing Finance | Among the worst Nifty500 performers, the stock closed down 5 percent at its lower circuit limit of Rs 607.10, after the board of directors decided to call off the proposed Rs 4,000-crore deal with US-based Carlyle Group.
UltraTech Cement share price, UltraTech Cement results, stock market india, UltraTech Cement UltraTech Cement | The stock erased gains and ended below the flatline at Rs 7,396, down 0.1 percent, after the cement maker reported lower-than-expected results for Q2 of FY22.
(Edited by : Ajay Vaishnav)
