CNBC TV18
Upcoming Events
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket Newsstocks NewsVedanta Group tried to influence India environmental rules, claims global investigative journalists collective

Vedanta Group tried to influence India environmental rules, claims global investigative journalists collective

In response to a critical report by the Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) detailing Vedanta Group's efforts to undermine environmental regulations in India, Vedanta stated that its primary goal is to enhance production in an environmentally sustainable manner.

Profile image

By Nisha Poddar  Sept 1, 2023 6:44:24 PM IST (Published)

2 Min Read
An investigation report by the Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) delves into the intricate relationship between government agencies and corporate entities, particularly the Vedanta Group, in their concerted efforts to relax environmental regulations.

Share Market Live


Founded in 2006, OCCRP publishes investigative news articles through partnerships with media houses. Its backers include the Open Society Foundations of George Soros, the Ford Foundation, Rockefeller Brothers Fund, and the Oak Foundation.
The report highlights two specific instances where Vedanta's actions have raised concerns. First, it points to Vedanta's significant increase in mining production, exceeding 50 percent, without obtaining the necessary new environmental clearances.
The Vedanta Group successfully lobbied for this boost, with the government endorsing it without following the appropriate procedures for amending environmental regulations.
The second issue revolves around the company Cairn Energy's oil exploration endeavours, where Vedanta Group intervened to address opposition to their exploration activities. This intervention led to the cancellation of public hearings, and despite local opposition in Rajasthan, Vedanta Group is currently engaged in six projects.
These two instances form the basis of the allegations against Vedanta Group in the OCCRP report. In response, Vedanta has provided a statement to CNBC-TV18 defending its actions.
They assert that their operations aim to achieve import substitution and increase production in an environmentally sustainable manner. Vedanta also claims that their representations to the government are in the best interests of national development.
The report primarily scrutinises the lobbying efforts and the government's ease in relaxing environmental regulations to favour corporate interests.
For more details, watch the accompanying video
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

environmental clearancesoil explorationVedanta

Recommended Articles

View All
CNBC-TV18 Newsbreak Confirmed | After Adani Group stocks & JSW Energy, Rajiv Jain of GQG is buying into IDFC First Bank

CNBC-TV18 Newsbreak Confirmed | After Adani Group stocks & JSW Energy, Rajiv Jain of GQG is buying into IDFC First Bank

Sept 1, 2023 IST1 Min Read

SEBI's recent action to oversee finfluencers has garnered attention — experts share their insights

SEBI's recent action to oversee finfluencers has garnered attention — experts share their insights

Sept 1, 2023 IST1 Min Read

Multibagger BHEL shares rise 12%, can reach Rs 156 as new order inflows continue to impress

Multibagger BHEL shares rise 12%, can reach Rs 156 as new order inflows continue to impress

Sept 1, 2023 IST2 Min Read

View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change

Quiz

quiz-poster-image

Total undefined Questions
X