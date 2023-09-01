Vedanta Group tried to influence India environmental rules, claims global investigative journalists collective

An investigation report by the Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) delves into the intricate relationship between government agencies and corporate entities, particularly the Vedanta Group, in their concerted efforts to relax environmental regulations.

Founded in 2006, OCCRP publishes investigative news articles through partnerships with media houses. Its backers include the Open Society Foundations of George Soros, the Ford Foundation, Rockefeller Brothers Fund, and the Oak Foundation.

The report highlights two specific instances where Vedanta's actions have raised concerns. First, it points to Vedanta's significant increase in mining production, exceeding 50 percent, without obtaining the necessary new environmental clearances.

The Vedanta Group successfully lobbied for this boost, with the government endorsing it without following the appropriate procedures for amending environmental regulations.

The second issue revolves around the company Cairn Energy's oil exploration endeavours, where Vedanta Group intervened to address opposition to their exploration activities. This intervention led to the cancellation of public hearings, and despite local opposition in Rajasthan, Vedanta Group is currently engaged in six projects.

These two instances form the basis of the allegations against Vedanta Group in the OCCRP report. In response, Vedanta has provided a statement to CNBC-TV18 defending its actions.

They assert that their operations aim to achieve import substitution and increase production in an environmentally sustainable manner. Vedanta also claims that their representations to the government are in the best interests of national development.

The report primarily scrutinises the lobbying efforts and the government's ease in relaxing environmental regulations to favour corporate interests

