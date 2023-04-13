Vedanta board approves raising Rs 2,100 crore via NCDs in one or more tranches

The company’s board approved raising up to 21,000 NCDs having a face value of Rs 10 lakh each, taking the total size of the issue to Rs 2,100 crore.

Vedanta Ltd. on Thursday announced that it will raise up to Rs 2,100 crore through one or multiple tranches of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis.

At the board meeting held on April 13, 2023, Vedanta’s Committee of Directors considered and approved raising secured, unrated, unlisted, and redeemable non-convertible debentures on a private placement basis in one or more tranches.

Vedanta did not provide any additional information regarding details including the interest offered, the payment date for coupon and principal, or the tenure of the instrument following the board meeting.

The mining company’s Board of Directors approved the resolution to issue NCDs on a private placement basis at its meeting held on March 28, 2023.

Earlier this month, Vedanta reported that its aluminium and high refined metal production touched record high levels in the financial year 2023.

Its aluminium production witnessed the highest-ever production at 22.91 lakh tonnes in the financial year 2023, rising sharply by 22.68 lakh tonnes from the previous financial year.

At the same time, Vedanta’s refined metal production stood at a historic high at the end of the financial year 2023, rising 7 percent to 10.32 lakh tonnes from 9.67 lakh tonnes in the previous financial year.

Shares of Vedanta are trading flat at 275.70.