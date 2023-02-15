Vedanta emerges preferred bidder for Sijimali bauxite block in Odisha

Shares of Vedanta Ltd ended at Rs 312.95, down by Rs 1.10, or 0.35 percent on the BSE.

Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta Ltd on Wednesday said the company has emerged the preferred bidder for Sijimali bauxite block in Rayagada and Kalahandi districts of Odisha.

"...we wish to inform you that Vedanta Limited has been declared as the preferred bidder for Sijimali Bauxite Block, located in Rayagada and Kalahandi districts of Odisha, under the mineral block auction conducted by the Government of Odisha," the company said in an exchange filing.

The block is a strategic fit for Vedanta given its size, location, and bauxite quality. The block has estimated reserves of 311 million tonnes of bauxite, the company added.

Back in 2022, the Modi government had put six mineral blocks in the states of Odisha and Rajasthan for auction. Of these six blocks, three are bauxite mines and three are limestone blocks.

The three bauxite blocks — Ballada, Kutrumali, and Sijimali — and two limestone mines — Garramura and Uskalabgu — in Odisha are virgin blocks, according to the latest report by the mines ministry.

The remaining mine is the Nimana-Duniya limestone block in Kota, Rajasthan.

Since the amendment to MMDR Act, 1957 in 2015, a total of 216 mineral blocks have been auctioned till November 30 across 10 states.

The government started the process of allocating mineral blocks through auctions in 2015-16. The ministry has expressed hopes of auctioning 500 mines by the end of 2024. The Centre is aiming to increase the mining sector's contribution to the country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) to 5 percent from 2.5 percent at present.

Major reforms include the enactment of the Mines and Mineral (Development & Regulations) (Amendment) Act, 2015, which made the process of allocation of mineral concessions completely transparent by introducing public auctions with the active participation of state governments.