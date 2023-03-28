Vedanta board approves fifth interim dividend for FY23

The fifth interim dividend amounts to Rs 20.50 per share. Shares of Vedanta Ltd ended at Rs 274.20, up by Rs 1.50, or 0.55 percent on the BSE.

Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta Ltd's board on Tuesday, March 28, approved the company's fifth interim dividend of Rs 20.50 per share for FY23.

"...Board of Directors of the company at their meeting held on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, have approved the Fifth Interim Dividend of Rs 20.50 per equity share i.e., 2050% on the face value of Rs 1/‐ per share for the financial year 2022‐23 amounting to c. Rs 7,621 crore," the company said in an exchange filing.

The record date for the purpose of payment of dividends is Friday, April 7, 2023. The interim dividend will be paid within the stipulated timelines as prescribed under the law, the company said.

Meanwhile, Ajay Goel resigned from the post of acting chief financial officer (CFO) and key managerial personnel (KMP) of Vedanta effective from the close of business hours on April 9, 2023, to pursue a career outside of the group. The company will announce the details of the successor in due course and inform the stock exchanges accordingly, it added.

Earlier in January this year, the Vedanta Group agreed to sell a zinc manufacturing business to its subsidiary Hindustan Zinc for $2.98 billion in phases over 18 months with the Indian government strongly opposing the deal. The government owns about 30 percent of Hindustan Zinc.

Agarwal was looking to expand his business empire into resource conglomerates like BHP Group Ltd. Earlier, he tried but failed to take over the cash-rich Vedanta private in 2020 and was the largest shareholder of Anglo-American Plc until 2019.

A self-made billionaire, Agarwal built his fortunes on a series of ambitious acquisitions in the early 2000s. In 2001, he bought control of the then government-owned Bharat Aluminium Company followed up by another PSU - Hindustan Zinc. He successfully bid for then India’s largest iron ore producer Sesa Goa Ltd. in 2007 and for Cairn India.

