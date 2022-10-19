Vedanta Arm BALCO wins bid for Barra coal block in Chhattisgarh

Mini
The Barra coal block is estimated to have over 900 million tonnes of reserves.
Bharat Aluminum Company Limited (BALCO), a subsidiary of Vedanta, has won the bid for the Barra coal block in Raigarh district of Chhattisgarh.
Balco was established as the country's first public sector undertaking in 1965. Sterlite Industries Limited, a subsidiary of Vedanta Ltd., acquired 51 percent stake in Balco in 2001 and the remaining 49 percent is with the Central Government.
Vedanta's BALCO Medical Centre (BMC), recently announced a strategic collaboration with Singapore headquartered genomics biotech company Anuva to set up a Cancer Genomics Biobank for cancer research at the BALCO Medical Centre at Naya Raipur in Chhattisgarh.