Vedanta and Hindustan Zinc in focus, here’s why

The street was looking at these two stocks -- Hindustan Zinc and Vedanta -- because on August 11, there was an exchange notice that came out from Hindustan Zinc that said the company was going to consider a dividend on August 17.

Stock on the date of the announcement that is on August 10, Vedanta was at nearly Rs 305 odd so it has given up that entire run that it had from nearly Rs 305 to nearly 340 odd but that is not where the story ends.

Now that meeting has been deferred and Hindustan Zinc has a cash balance of close to Rs 23,000 crore.

Why those shareholders are excited because Vedanta holds a 65 percent stake in Hindustan Zinc, so in case Hindustan Zinc does pass on some dividends. Vedanta shareholders are hoping that they get pass through like the management has said numerous times that most of it will be passed through.

The other piece of news that came in is the Madras High Court has issued a notice after PIL against Vedanta.

Now according to what analysts are estimating, they have not given any value to this copper smelter for the next couple of years at least. So that is more of a sentiment hit because on the sum of parts, it has not been included in anyone's target price.

The third factor would be what the street now is looking forward to. The pass-through of the dividend that Hindustan Zinc has paid Vedanta close to Rs 10,000 crore, which is already paid not including anything that is likely to come in the month of August or September.

Out of that Rs 10,000 crore, only Rs 3000-3500 crore have been passed on to Vedanta shareholders. So the Vedanta shareholders are hoping that by October that remaining dividend will get passed through.

