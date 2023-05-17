English
Vedant Fashions' promoter to sell 7% stake via OFS, floor price fixed at Rs 1,161 per share

By Nimesh Shah   | Jomy Jos Pullokaran  May 17, 2023 9:44:20 PM IST (Published)

Shares of Vedant Fashions Ltd ended at Rs 1,246.85, down by Rs 8.40, or 0.67 percent on the BSE.

Kolkata-based ethnic wear major Vedant Fashions Ltd (VFL) on Wednesday said one of its promoters, Ravi Modi Family Trust, plans to sell up to a 7 percent stake in the company through an offer for sale (OFS).

Under the green-shoe option, Ravi Modi Family Trust intends to sell an additional 2.88 percent stake in VFL.
The floor price for the offer is Rs 1,161 per equity share and 10 percent of the offered shares shall be reserved to retail investors, the company said.
