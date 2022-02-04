Vedant Fashions IPO opens; should you subscribe?

Vedant Fashions' IPO to raise up to Rs 3,149 crore hit Dalal Street on Friday. The IPO is entirely an offer for sale (OFS) by promoters and existing shareholders. Shares in Kolkata-based Vedant Fashions -- which owns brands such as Manyavar and Mohey -- will be available for bidding in a price band of Rs 824-866 in multiples of 17 under the IPO.

The bidding process will end on February 8.

Should you subscribe to the Vedant Fashions IPO? Here's what brokerages say:

ICICIdirect

Vedanat Fashions has registered a CAGR of 15 percent in revenue and 31 percent in PAT in FY17-20, according to the brokerage.

With a strong brand franchise, the company looks to tap the large and growing Indian wedding and celebration wear market driven by increased spending, ICICIdirect said.

"At the upper end of the price band, it is valued at 22.5 times and 36.3 times EV/sales for FY20 and FY21 respectively, and 89 times and 158 times P/E respectively," according to the brokerage, which has left the IPO unrated.

Choice Broking

The brokerage recommends subscribing to the issue with caution.

"At the higher end of the price band, the demanded valuation of Rs 21,017 cr is derived at a P/S of 37.2 times on FY21E and 29.2 times on FY22E annualised sales. On the P/E front, the issue is valued at 106.8 times FY22 earnings on an annualised EPS basis," said Choice Broking.

Anand Rathi

At Rs 866, the stock is valued at around 52 times EV/EBITDA and around 92 times P/E on FY20 numbers, according to the brokerage.

The company’s category advantage, industry-leading margins and return-ratios are positives, and mounting competition in men’s celebration wear and keen competition in women’s celebration wear, and a slowdown in consumption are risks, according to Anand Rathi, which has not rated the issue.