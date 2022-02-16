Vedant Fashions shares to list on BSE, NSE today; here's what GMP suggests

Vedant Fashions shares are set to make a debut on stock exchanges BSE and NSE at 10 am on Wednesday. The initial public offer (IPO) of Vedant Fashions -- which owns brands such as Manyavar and Mohey -- was open for subscription from February 4 to February 8, and subscribed 2.6 times. Dealers said Vedant Fashions gave up a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 10-50 days ahead of the listing.

Vedant Fashions GMP

Date GMP in rupees Feb 15 - Feb 14 - Feb 13 - Feb 12 - Feb 11 10 Feb 10 10 Feb 9 10 Feb 8 10 Feb 7 40 Feb 6 40 Feb 5 40 Feb 4 50

Source: IPO Watch

"The correction in recently listed stocks and the selling in broader markets have turned investors cautious... A flattish kind of listing is expected," Abhay Doshi, Co-Founder of Unlisted Arena, a portal that tracks grey markets and deals in unlisted securities, told CNBCTV18.com.

"The issue of Vedant Fashions Limited got a sluggish response as the issue looked very richly priced," he said.

Kolkata-based Vedant Fashions' IPO to raise up to Rs 3,149 crore received bids for 6.5 crore crore shares against the 2.5 crore shares on offer.

Category Subscription (No. of times the shares reserved) QIB 7.5 NII 1.1 Retail 0.39

During the IPO, Vedant Fashions shares were available for bidding in a price band of Rs 824-866, in multiples of 17. The IPO was entirely an offer for sale (OFS) by promoters and existing shareholders.

Ahead of the IPO, Vedant Fashions said it had garnered Rs 945 crore from anchor investors.