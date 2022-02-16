0

Vedant Fashions shares to list on BSE, NSE today; here's what GMP suggests

Profile image
By Sandeep Singh   IST (Published)
Vedant Fashions IPO listing, GMP: The stock of Vedant Fashions -- which owns brands such as Manyavar and Mohey -- will debut on BSE and NSE at 10 am on Wednesday. Vedant Fashions' grey market premium (GMP) slid into negative territory ahead of the listing.

Vedant Fashions shares to list on BSE, NSE today; here's what GMP suggests
Vedant Fashions shares are set to make a debut on stock exchanges BSE and NSE at 10 am on Wednesday, February 16. The IPO of Vedant Fashions -- which owns brands such as Manyavar and Mohey -- was open for subscription from February 4 to February 8, and subscribed 2.6 times. Vedant Fashions commanded a premium in the grey market ahead of the debut on the bourses.
Dealers said Vedant Fashions gave up a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 10-50 days ahead of the listing.
Vedant Fashions GMP
DateGMP in rupees
Feb 15-
Feb 14-
Feb 13-
Feb 12-
Feb 1110
Feb 1010
Feb 910
Feb 810
Feb 740
Feb 640
Feb 540
Feb 450
Source: IPO Watch
"The correction in recently listed stocks and the selling in broader markets have turned investors cautious.,.. A flattish kind of listing is expected," Abhay Doshi, Co-Founder of Unlisted Arena, a portal that tracks grey markets and deals in unlisted securities, told CNBCTV18.com.
"The issue of Vedant Fashions Limited got a sluggish response as the issue looked very richly priced," he said.
Kolkata-based Vedant Fashions' initial public offer (IPO) to raise up to Rs 3,149 crore received bids for 6.5 crore crore shares as against the 2.5 crore shares on offer.
CategorySubscription (No. of times the shares reserved)
QIB7.5
NII1.1
Retail0.39
During the IPO, Vedant Fashions shares were available for bidding in a price band of Rs 824-866, in multiples of 17. The IPO was entirely an offer for sale (OFS) by promoters and existing shareholders.
Ahead of the IPO, Vedant Fashions said it had garnered Rs 945 crore from anchor investors.
 
