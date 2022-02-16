Vedant Fashions makes strong market debut, shares list at 8% premium over issue price

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)
Vedant Fashions (Manyavar) IPO listing: The stock of Kolkata-based Vedant Fashions began their journey on BSE and NSE at a premium of around eight percent.

Vedant Fashions shares made a strong debut in the secondary market on Wednesday. The stock of Kolkata-based Vedant Fashions - which owns brands Manyavar and Mohey - opened at Rs 936 on BSE, a premium of 8.1 percent over the issue price of Rs 866.
On NSE, the stock began its journey at Rs 935, a premium of eight percent.
The strong listing of Vedant Fashions comes despite a muted trend seen in the grey market in the past few days. Dealers said Vedant Fashions gave up a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 10-50 days ahead of the listing.
The initial public offering (IPO) of Vedant Fashions, which was open for bidding between February 4 and February 8, was an overall subscription of 2.6 times the shares on offer.
The IPO of Vedant Fashions, to raise up to Rs 3,149 crore, received bids for 6.5 crore shares against the 2.5 crore shares on offer.
CategorySubscription (No. of times the shares reserved)
QIB7.5
NII1.1
Retail0.39
Under the IPO, which was entirely an offer for sale (OFS) by promoters and existing shareholders, Vedant Fashions (Manyavar) shares were available for bidding in a price band of Rs 824-866 in multiples of 17. Ahead of the IPO, Vedant Fashions said it had garnered Rs 945 crore from anchor investors.
First Published:  IST
