Vedant Fashions makes strong market debut, shares list at 8% premium over issue price

Vedant Fashions shares made a strong debut in the secondary market on Wednesday. The stock of Kolkata-based Vedant Fashions - which owns brands Manyavar and Mohey - opened at Rs 936 on BSE, a premium of 8.1 percent over the issue price of Rs 866.

On NSE, the stock began its journey at Rs 935, a premium of eight percent.

The strong listing of Vedant Fashions comes despite a muted trend seen in the grey market in the past few days. Dealers said Vedant Fashions gave up a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 10-50 days ahead of the listing.

The initial public offering (IPO) of Vedant Fashions , which was open for bidding between February 4 and February 8, was an overall subscription of 2.6 times the shares on offer.

The IPO of Vedant Fashions, to raise up to Rs 3,149 crore, received bids for 6.5 crore shares against the 2.5 crore shares on offer.

Category Subscription (No. of times the shares reserved) QIB 7.5 NII 1.1 Retail 0.39

