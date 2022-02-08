Vedant Fashions IPO fully subscribed on final day

Vedant Fashions' initial public offer (IPO) to raise up to Rs 3,149 crore was fully subscribed on Tuesday, the third and final day of the bidding process. By 3:18 pm, the IPO of Vedant Fashions -- which owns brands such as Manyavar and Mohey -- received bids for 6.1 crore shares as against the 2.5 crore shares on offer, an overall subscription of 2.4 times.

The portion reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 3.1 times, and that for non-institutional investors (NIIs) 33 percent.

The quota reserved for retail investors saw a subscription of 21 percent.

Bidding for the IPO of Kolkata-based Vedant Fashion opened for subscription on February 4. The IPO is entirely an offer for sale (OFS) by promoters and existing shareholders.

Under the IPO, shares are available for bidding in a price band of Rs 824-866 in multiples of 17.

Vedant Fashions, a retail fashion brand, also owns and operates brands such as Twamev, Manthan, Mohey and Mebaz.