Vedant Fashions IPO: Issue subscribed 10% so far on Day 1

Vedant Fashions' initial public offering (IPO) was subscribed to a little more than 10 percent on Friday, the first day of bidding. The offer received bids for 27.76 lakh equity shares against the IPO size of 2.54 crore equity shares by 3 pm, i.e., in the first five hours of opening for the subscription.

Vedant Fashions IPO is entirely an offer for sale (OFS) by existing shareholders and promoters Ravi Modi, Shilpi Modi and Ravi Modi Family Trust. The last day to subscribe to the IPO is February 8.

The Kolkata-based company, which owns brands such as Manyavar and Mohey, has set a price band of Rs 824-866 in multiples of 17 for the public issue. At the upper end of the price band, the issue is expected to fetch Rs 3,149 crore.

While half of the issue is reserved for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB), only 35 percent is available for retail investors. Non-institutional investors can subscribe to the remaining 15 percent.

QIBs were yet to begin bidding whereas non-institutional investors subscribed to 3.29 lakh shares by 3 pm out of the 54.54 lakh shares reserved for them. Retail investors, meanwhile, bid for 24.46 lakh shares of the 1.27 crore equity shares set aside for them.

Vedant Fashions said it garnered Rs 945 crore from anchor investors on Thursday, a day ahead of the IPO roll-out. The company has decided to allot 1,09,09,450 equity shares to anchor investors at Rs 866. This aggregates the transaction size to Rs 944.75 crore, according to a circular uploaded on the BSE website.

Government of Singapore, Monetary Authority of Singapore, Fidelity, Nomura, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore) Pte, BNP Paribas Arbitrage and Societe Generale are among the anchor investors.

In addition, HDFC Life Insurance Company, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, SBI Mutual Fund (MF), ICICI Prudential MF, Axis MF, Kotak MF, Aditya Birla Sun Life MF, Sundaram MF and UTI MF were also allocated shares.

Since the IPO is entirely an offer for sale, the company will not receive any proceeds from the public issue.

As of September 2021, Vedant Fashions' has an extensive retail network with 546 exclusive brand outlets (EBOs) including 58 shop-in-shops globally, including 11 overseas EBOs across the United States, Canada and the UAE, which are countries with a large Indian diaspora.