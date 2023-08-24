Vascon Engineers Share Price: Stock gains 9% on winning Rs 605 crore order from Bihar

Shares of Vascon Engineers Ltd surged as much as 9 percent on Thursday after the company bagged a Rs 605.65 crore order from a Bihar Government undertaking for the construction of Lohia Medical College and Hospital.

Share Market Live NSE

In a filing to the stock exchanges on Wednesday, Vascon Engineers said that the contract was received from Bihar Medical Services and Infrastructure Corporation Ltd.

As a part of the contract, Vascon Engineers will be engaged in the construction of Lohia Medical College and Hospital, including hospital and residential buildings in Supaul.

The work, which has been awarded on an Engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) basis, will be completed within 36 months.

The construction firm clarified that the work doesn’t fall under the ambit of Related Party Transactions (RPTs).

In March, Vascon Engineers received a letter of acceptance (LoA) worth Rs 158.09 crore from Superintending Engineer PMGSY Circle, UP PWD for the design, engineering, procurement, and construction of Jila Karagar at Amethi in Uttar Pradesh.

Before that, the company received another contract worth Rs 95.93 crore for the construction of residential quarters, a barrack, a multipurpose hall and retail shops from the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority.

Founded in 1986, Vascon Engineers has a presence across multiple sectors including residential, industrial, IT parks, malls and multiplexes, hospitality and community welfare centres, schools and hospitals.