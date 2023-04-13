Varun Beverages to consider a stock split on May 2, 2023

With the company's strong market position and growth potential, the stock split could be a positive move for both the company and its investors.

Varun Beverages, a leading franchise bottler for PepsiCo, has announced that it will consider a stock split on May 2, 2023. The current face value of the company's stock is 10, and the company has already given 1:2 bonuses three times in the last four years.

A stock split is a corporate action that increases the number of shares outstanding while reducing the share price. In a stock split, a large bottle of Pepsi is split into many small glasses, with the overall volume remaining the same. The goal of a stock split is to make the shares more accessible to retail investors and improve liquidity.

Varun Beverages is a key player in the Indian beverage industry and has been growing rapidly in recent years. The company operates in 16 countries, including India, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Zambia. In India, Varun Beverages has 22 manufacturing plants and supplies PepsiCo products to more than 100,000 retail outlets.

The company's stock has been performing well in the market, and a stock split may further boost its appeal to investors. The company's last bonus issue was in November 2021, when it gave a 1:2 bonus to its shareholders.

A stock split is a positive sign for a company, as it indicates that the company is confident in its future growth prospects. It also reflects the company's desire to make its shares more accessible to investors, which can lead to increased trading volumes and liquidity.

Investors will be closely watching Varun Beverages' upcoming stock split announcement and its impact on the company's share price. With the company's strong market position and growth potential, the stock split could be a positive move for both the company and its investors.