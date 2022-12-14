Varun Beverages pips Godrej Consumer Products to become India's sixth largest FMCG company

Since listing in 2016, shares of Varun Beverages have given positive returns to shareholders every single year.
In November, Varun Beverages Ltd. agreed to invest 26 percent in Clean Max Tav Pvt. Ltd., a special purpose vehicle (SPV) inter-alia engaged to supply solar and wind power to consumers in Karnataka. The SPV is yet to commence its business operations.
Last week, Nuvama Alternative and Quantitative Research made a forecast on possible inclusion of Varun beverages in Nifty Next 50 Index.
Nifty Next 50 index is set for revision in March 2023 as part of the semi-annual rebalancing of Nifty indices.
Shares of Varun Beverages are trading 1.9 percent higher at Rs 1,399.05.