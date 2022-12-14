English
Terms and Conditions

Varun Beverages pips Godrej Consumer Products to become India's sixth largest FMCG company

By CNBCTV18.com Dec 14, 2022 3:21:30 PM IST (Published)

Since listing in 2016, shares of Varun Beverages have given positive returns to shareholders every single year.

Buy / Sell Varun Beverages share

TRADE

Varun Beverages Ltd., PepsiCo's second-largest franchisee (outside the United States), became India's sixth-largest FMCG company by market capitalisation, surpassing Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., which earlier occupied the position.
The gain in Wednesday's session took Varun Beverages' market capitalisation to Rs 90,531 crore, higher than Godrej Consumer, which is just above Rs 90,500 crore.
Shares of Varun Beverages have more than doubled this year, surging as much as 124 percent. The stock has comfortably outperformed the Nifty FMCG index, which has gained 14 percent this year, and leading companies like Hindustan Unilever, shares of which are up 18 percent.

Since listing in 2016, shares of Varun Beverages have given positive returns to shareholders every single year.

In November, Varun Beverages Ltd. agreed to invest 26 percent in Clean Max Tav Pvt. Ltd., a special purpose vehicle (SPV) inter-alia engaged to supply solar and wind power to consumers in Karnataka. The SPV is yet to commence its business operations.

Last week, Nuvama Alternative and Quantitative Research made a forecast on possible inclusion of Varun beverages in Nifty Next 50 Index.

Nifty Next 50 index is set for revision in March 2023 as part of the semi-annual rebalancing of Nifty indices.

Shares of Varun Beverages are trading 1.9 percent higher at Rs 1,399.05.

Also Read: Foreign investors’ stake in Varun Beverages is now the highest in three years
