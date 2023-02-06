Varun Beverages gains 6% after strong performance in seasonally weak quarter

The company’s profit after tax (PAT) increased by 150.8 percent to Rs 81.5 crore in the December quarter year-on-year from Rs 32.5 crore a year ago.

Shares of Varun Beverages Ltd. gained over 5 percent in intraday trade on Monday after the company witnessed strong performance in a seasonally weak period during the December quarter.

The company’s profit after tax (PAT) increased by 150.8 percent to Rs 81.5 crore in the December quarter year-on-year from Rs 32.5 crore a year ago. The festive season and delayed winter boosted the beverage company’s performance in the quarter.

The multifold rise in PAT was further aided by the company’s other income surging to Rs 9.2 crore from Rs 0.85 year-on-year, and the effective tax rate reducing sharply to 9 percent in the December quarter from 22 percent in the year-ago period.

The revenue from operations rose 27.7 percent to Rs 2,214.2 crore in the December quarter from Rs 1,734.3 crore in the same quarter last year but declined 43.68 percent sequentially from Rs 3,248.3 crore in the September quarter.

Varun Beverages’ EBITDA of Rs 307.6 crore in the December quarter was up 48.2 percent from Rs 207.6 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

The EBITDA margin rose to 13.9 percent from 12 percent year-on-year, while the company’s total expenses climbed 26.27 percent year-on-year to Rs 2,176.8 crore.

Its gross margin improved to 56.3 percent from 56.1 percent in the corresponding quarter last year.

The highlights of the quarter include an overall volume growth of 17.8 percent, with the volume growth of carbonated soft drinks at 25 percent, juice at 17 percent, and water at 5 percent, while the net realization increased by 6 percent to Rs 164.

Shares of Varun Beverages are trading 5.86 percent higher at Rs 1,222.55.