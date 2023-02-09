The shares are likely to be offered up to a 5-7 percent discount on Thursday's closing price of Rs 1,272.30, said people familiar with the matter.
Promoters of Varun Beverages Ltd (VBL) are likely to sell Rs 850 crore worth of shares through a block deal on Friday, sources privy to the developments told CNBC-TV18.
Edelweiss and Nuvama Equities are said to be the broker for the deal, sources in the know told CNBC-TV18.
Varun Beverages reported a more than twofold jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 81.52 crore for the quarter that ended December 31, 2022, led by volume growth and improved net realisations. The company posted a net profit of Rs 32.59 crore during the October-December quarter a year ago.
Its revenue from operations during the quarter under review stood at Rs 2,257.20 crore, up 27.89 percent as against Rs 1,764.93 crore of the corresponding period last fiscal, Varun Beverages Ltd (VBL) said in a regulatory filing.
VBL's "sales volumes grew by 17.8 percent in Q4 CY2022 to 132.0 million cases," said the company in its earning statement. Its PAT increased 150 percent in the October-December period, which is a "seasonally weak quarter".
Its "net realization increased by 6 percent to Rs 164 primarily due to price hike in select SKUs, rationalised discounts/incentives, and improvement in the mix of smaller SKUs (250ml) especially the energy drink – Sting, which has a higher net realization," its said.
Varun Beverages' total expenses were at Rs 2,176.83 crore, up 26.27 percent in Q4 of 2022, as against Rs 1,723.93 crore. For the year 2022, VBL's net profit was up twofold to Rs 1,550.11 crore as against Rs 746.05 crore the year before.
VBL is a leading franchisee of carbonated soft drinks and non-carbonated beverages sold under trademarks owned by PepsiCo. The company accounts for 90 percent of PepsiCo's beverage sales volume in India. Also, VBL holds manufacturing, sales, and distribution rights for Tropicana Slice and Tropicana Frutz in the north and east regions.
