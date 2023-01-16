Varun Beverages shares jump after Jefferies expects 36% upside from current levels

The Varun Beverages stock has rallied over 90 percent in the last year.

Global investment banking and capital markets firm Jefferies on Sunday said that Varun Beverages Ltd. (VBL) is its ‘high-conviction buy’ after the recent correction in stock price.

In a research report dated January 15, Jefferies said that the Varun Beverages stock is down 20 percent from its recent peak and trades at 40 times CY23E P/E (price-earnings) which appears ‘attractive’. The 12-month price target of Rs 1,540 offers a 35 percent upside from the current levels.

It added that Varun Beverages was likely to see the highest EPS (earnings per share) growth in its FMCG coverage in 2023 (at around 22 percent).

“We expect the company to enjoy industry-leading growth in revenue and earnings. The balance sheet should continue to de-lever and RoCE (return on capital employed) looks set to expand to around 30 percent this year. Execution is top-notch with attractive industry opportunities – management guides for double-digit medium-term volume growth. High Conviction BUY now,” Jefferies said.

After the announcement, shares of Varun Beverages climbed over 6 percent in early trade on Monday to hit an intra-day high of Rs 1,205.80 apiece. The stock has rallied over 90 percent in the last year compared to a nearly 2 percent decline in the Nifty 50 index.

Notably, the Rs 1,540 target price for Varun Beverages is Jefferies’ base case scenario which forecasts around 24 percent annual growth in revenue for the company over the calendar year 2021-2024.

In an upside scenario, Jefferies has given a target price of Rs 1,840 on Varun Beverages, indicating a 62 percent return potential from current levels.

In the downside scenario, Jefferies has given a price target of Rs 1,060, indicating a 7 percent fall in the share price from the current levels.

Shares of Varun Beverages are trading 5.65 percent higher at Rs 1,199.95.