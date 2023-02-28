Vaishali Pharma gains on receiving multiple overseas orders worth Rs 600 crore

The orders for supply of Antibiotic Pharmaceutical products will be executed within 6-8 months.

Shares of Vaishali Pharma Ltd jumped nearly 3 percent in intraday trade on Tuesday after the company announced that it has received multiple supply orders from overseas clients worth $73.85 million (approximately Rs 600 crore).

In a filing to stock exchanges, the company said that the orders for supply of Antibiotic Pharmaceutical products will be executed within 6-8 months.

Though the company did not reveal the details of the buyers, it said that the overseas orders have been secured after correspondence with the buyers over the last six months.

The Mumbai-based pharmaceutical company said that its products have made a grasp on the overseas market and are getting an excellent feedback worldwide.

“The company is showing consistent agility and innovation by meeting the needs of its customers in both domestic and international markets. We continue to remain steadfast in our transformation journey, building additional pathways of growth and simultaneously focusing on making the organisation more efficient,” the management said.

Vaishali Pharma is engaged in the supply of pharmaceutical products to corporates, hospitals and retails stores in India and abroad. The company is a leading global player in the supply of pharma products, including bulk drugs, APIs, formulations, surgical products, veterinary supplements as well as herbal and nutraceutical products.

The company has more than 250 formulation brands marketed in multiple countries.

According to the drug manufacturer, its international associations are entirely backed by the quality norms adhered to for all products and this will help the company to achieve new milestones.

After the initial spike, shares of Vaishali Pharma are trading 1 percent higher at Rs 184.50.