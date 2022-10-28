Vaibhav Global shares surge after management expects margin improvement

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini The company maintained its mid-term outlook of delivering revenue growth in the mid-teens, aided by operating leverage.

Shares of Omni channel retailer Vaibhav Global Ltd. gained on Friday after the management said that it expects margins to improve further in the second half of the current financial year.

"Our margin has started seeing a sequential improvement and we expect to continue to improve in the second half," the company said in a statement.

The company's EBITDA Margin declined 310 basis points to 7.6 percent from 10.7 percent in the year-ago period. However, the margin is higher by 60 basis points compared to June quarter levels of 7 percent.

Revenue for the September quarter largely remained flat at Rs 646 crore, compared to Rs 635 crore last year. The company called its revenue performance "promising," owing to the high inflationary environment in western economies.

For the current financial year, the company now expects to deliver 2-4 percent topline growth and an EBITDA margin between 8-9 percent.

The digital revenue mix is 36 percent of B2C revenue, it added.

Other Key Highlights:

4.99 lakh unique customers - up 5 percent year-on-year

3.2 lakh new registrations - up 5 percent year-on-year

Acquired 2.5 lakh new customers on a trailing 12-month basis

59 percent of new customers acquired digitally

Added 10 million households in the US across OTA and cable platforms

The company maintained its mid-term outlook of delivering revenue growth in the mid-teens, aided by operating leverage.

Shares of Vaibhav Global are trading 5.5 percent higher at Rs 360.8 as of 12:50 PM. The stock is down nearly 40 percent this year.