Vaibhav Global shares surge after management expects margin improvement

The company maintained its mid-term outlook of delivering revenue growth in the mid-teens, aided by operating leverage.
Shares of Omni channel retailer Vaibhav Global Ltd. gained on Friday after the management said that it expects margins to improve further in the second half of the current financial year.
Revenue for the September quarter largely remained flat at Rs 646 crore, compared to Rs 635 crore last year. The company called its revenue performance "promising," owing to the high inflationary environment in western economies.
The digital revenue mix is 36 percent of B2C revenue, it added.
Other Key Highlights:
Shares of Vaibhav Global are trading 5.5 percent higher at Rs 360.8 as of 12:50 PM. The stock is down nearly 40 percent this year.