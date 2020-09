The share price of VA Tech Wabag rallied over 7 percent on Wednesday after the company allotted 5 million shares worth Rs 80 crore to Rekha Jhunjhunwala, wife of ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala via preferential basis.

The stock rose as much as 7 percent to Rs 204.8 per share on the NSE. However, at 10:30 am, the stock lost some steam to trade over 3 percent higher at Rs 197.25.

The company in its exchange filing said, "Board of directors approved the issue and allotment of 75 lakh equity shares of face value of Rs 2 each, for cash, at a price of Rs 160 per equity share aggregating to Rs 120 crore by way of preferential issue to four investors."

The company had earlier decided to raise funds worth Rs 120 crore via a preferential basis. Therefore, on Tuesday, the company's Board allotted 50 lakh shares to Rekha Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, 15 lakh shares to Basera Home Finance, and 10 lakh shares to Sushma Anand Jain and Anand Jaikumar Jain.

Since March lows, the stock has surged 181 percent to current levels.