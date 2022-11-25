English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv
 Live TV
  • Hours
  • Minutes
  • Seconds

    • Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Terms and Conditions

    Homemarket Newsstocks News

    VA Tech Wabag board approves raising Rs 200 crore via NCDs

    VA Tech Wabag board approves raising Rs 200 crore via NCDs

    VA Tech Wabag board approves raising Rs 200 crore via NCDs
    Read Time
    1 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com Nov 25, 2022 3:18 PM IST (Published)

    The tenure of the debt instrument would be 5 years and three months.

    wealth-desk wealth-desk

    Buy / Sell Va Tech Wabag share

    TRADE

    Recommended Articles

    View All
    Cap on TV channels as part of bouquet raised to Rs 19. How revised TRAI rule will impact broadcasters

    Cap on TV channels as part of bouquet raised to Rs 19. How revised TRAI rule will impact broadcasters

    IST3 Min(s) Read

    Why are private banks going old school and opening more branches?

    Why are private banks going old school and opening more branches?

    IST3 Min(s) Read

    Elon Musk takes on critics but the FIFA World Cup deadline is still afar

    Elon Musk takes on critics but the FIFA World Cup deadline is still afar

    IST3 Min(s) Read

    A new database for mining drugs can help fresh pandemic onslaughts

    A new database for mining drugs can help fresh pandemic onslaughts

    IST3 Min(s) Read


    VA Tech Wabag Ltd. on Friday said that its board has approved a proposal to raise Rs 200 crore through non-convertible debentures (NCDs) in one or more tranches/series to Asian Development Bank (ADB).
    The NCD proposal will further help the company towards debt optimisation. The tenure of the debt instrument would be 5 years and three months.
    Earlier, the company informed the bourses on November 23 that its board of directors will meet on November 25 to consider and approve the proposal for fundraising by issuing non-convertible debentures (NCDs) through private placement.
    In the September quarter, the company’s standalone net profit rose by 75 percent to Rs 34 crore while its revenue grew by 14 percent to Rs 573 crore.
    VA Tech Wabag offers turnkey solutions for water and wastewater treatment to municipal and industrial segments in India and abroad. The company is present in North Africa, the Middle East, China, and South East/Central/Eastern Europe regions.
    Shares of VA Tech Wabag are currently trading at Rs 309.50, down 0.77 percent.
    (Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    VA Tech Wabag

    Previous Article

    Inox Leisure starts commercial operations at new multiplex theatre in Mysuru

    Next Article

    Nykaa Pink Friday Sale sees over 400 orders every minute as beauty and fashion shoppers can't keep calm

    Shows

    View All

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng