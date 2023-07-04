CNBC TV18
V-Mart Retail Q1 Business Update: Revenue growth of 12%, company opens nine new stores

V-Mart Retail Q1 Business Update: Revenue growth of 12%, company opens nine new stores
By CNBCTV18.com Jul 4, 2023 3:15:29 PM IST (Published)

The company in a business update stated that its revenue from LimeRoad digital marketplace stood at Rs 17 crore, reflecting a 44 percent growth quarter-on-quarter. 

Omnichannel value retailer V-Mart Retail Ltd. reported a 12 percent growth in revenue from operations to Rs 661 crore in April-June 2023 quarter (Q1FY24) compared to Rs 588 crore in the year-ago period.

The company in a business update stated that its revenue from LimeRoad digital marketplace stood at Rs 17 crore, reflecting a 44 percent growth quarter-on-quarter.
The NMV on LimeRoad jumped 42 percent on a sequential basis, the company stated. LimeRoad business was integrated with effect from November 11, 2023.
X