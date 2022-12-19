Homemarket newsstocks news

Here's what led to UTI AMC's best single-day performance in nine months

Here's what led to UTI AMC's best single-day performance in nine months

2 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com Dec 19, 2022 6:06:01 PM IST (Updated)

UTI Asset Management Company is currently the eighth-largest mutual fund in India. If the Tata deal with UTI AMC concludes, the combined entity will become the fourth-largest asset manager in India.

[object Object]

Recommended Articles

View All

Listed developers see debt shrink in Q2, borrowing costs lowest since pandemic

IST3 Min(s) Read

Besides Messi and Mbappe, these names deserve a shout out for their FIFA World Cup 2022 performance

IST5 Min(s) Read

Explained: What is the Multi-State Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill

IST3 Min(s) Read

Agni-V ballistic missile can target China — what it means for India

IST5 Min(s) Read

[object Object]

[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
First Published:  IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

UTI AMC

Previous Article

Mastek announces investment in SaaS platform VolteoEdge, focus on $200 billion market space

Next Article

Ashoka Buildcon subsidiaries sell stake in toll road company to NIIF for Rs 691 crore; shares rise