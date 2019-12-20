Market
UTI AMC files IPO papers with SEBI to raise about Rs 3,000 crore
Updated : December 20, 2019 07:52 AM IST
The UTI AMC IPO comprises of an offer for sale of shares by State Bank of India, LIC, Bank of Baroda, Punjab National Bank and T Rowe Price.
As of September 30, 2019, UTI AMC had the largest share of monthly average AUM.
