The primary market went through a lull phase during the beginning of this year. SBI Cards and Payments remained the only IPO (initial public offering) that launched in the month of March amidst weak response from the Street.

For a period of four months till July, the primary market remained quiet as companies feared a poor listing amidst nationwide lockdown due to COVID-19. However, with relaxation of the lockdown, about 77 companies are about to launch respective IPOs this year.

Recently, Rossari Biotech entered the capital market with a stellar listing in the month of July. The stock received about 74 percent premium over its issue price. It was subscribed about 79 times on the last day of its bidding.

In case of Mindspace REIT, the Rs 4,500 crore IPO witnessed a subscription of 13 times on the final day of its bidding. The company's listing will take place on August 12.

The next big IPO in the month of August is UTI Asset Management Company. It is the 7th largest mutual fund in India, and has received Sebi's nod for an IPO last month. It's been said that the company will raise about Rs 3,500 crore from the market, likely to be price at Rs 850-900 per share.

Lodha Developers had a plan to launch their IPO in July, which was postponed later. The Mumbai-based real estate developer is said to raise about Rs 3,300 crore from the IPO.

Moving on, Barbeque Nation and Burger King will also launch their IPOs this year. The former company is said to release fresh issue of shares worth Rs 275 crore. Big bull Rakesh Jhunjhunwala holds about 2.05 percent stake in Barbeque Nation. Moreover, the company might also consider a pre-IPO placement of up to Rs 150 crore.