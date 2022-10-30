USFDA issues Form-483 with 5 observations to Lupin's Unit-2 injectable facility at Nagpur

Mini
As per the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), Form 483 is issued to a firm's management at the conclusion of an inspection, when the investigator has observed any conditions that may constitute violations of the Food Drug and Cosmetic (FD&C) Act and related Acts.
Pharmaceuticals firm Lupin Ltd on Sunday said the US health regulator has issued Form-483 with five observations following a pre-approval inspection of its Unit-2 injectable manufacturing facility at Nagpur.
The US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) inspected the Nagpur Unit-2 injectable manufacturing facility from October 17, 2022, to October 29, 2022, the company said in a regulatory filing.
"The inspection closed with issuance of a Form-483 with five observations," it added.
The inspection was a pre-approval Inspection of the injectable facility, Lupin said. "We are committed to addressing the observations at the earliest, and gaining approval for injectable manufacturing for the US," the company added.
