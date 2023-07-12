USFDA issues Form-483 with 2 observations to Lupin's Nagpur oral solid dosage facility

Shares of Lupin Ltd ended at Rs 940.00, up by Rs 27.10, or 2.97 percent on the BSE.

Pharmaceuticals firm Lupin Ltd on Wednesday (July 12) said US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) has issued a Form-483 with two observations after inspecting its Nagpur oral solid dosage facility.

The US health regulator inspected the Nagpur oral solid dosage facility from July 3 to July 11, 2023, the company said in an exchange filing.

"We are confident of addressing the observations raised and will work with the US FDA to resolve them at the earliest. We uphold quality and compliance issues with utmost importance and remain committed to being compliant with CGMP quality standards across all our facilities," it said.

The drug maker's net profit fell 72 percent primarily due to a high base in the corresponding quarter last year. The base was higher in the year-ago period as the company had received a tax rebate of Rs 382 crore in the third quarter of FY22.

India formulation sales, which account for 36 percent of Lupin’s global sales, saw a 3.3 percent year-on-year increase to Rs 1,521.3 crore for Q3 FY2023.

Sequentially, sales were down four percent. Also, the sales from the US was at $177 million in the third quarter, down 12.4 percent year-on-year, while it was p 11.3 percent quarter-on-quarter.

Shares of Lupin Ltd ended at Rs 940.00, up by Rs 27.10, or 2.97 percent on the BSE.