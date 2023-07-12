USFDA issues Form-483 with 2 observations to Lupin's Nagpur oral solid dosage facility

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran

Shares of Lupin Ltd ended at Rs 940.00, up by Rs 27.10, or 2.97 percent on the BSE.

Pharmaceuticals firm Lupin Ltd on Wednesday (July 12) said US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) has issued a Form-483 with two observations after inspecting its Nagpur oral solid dosage facility.

The US health regulator inspected the Nagpur oral solid dosage facility from July 3 to July 11, 2023, the company said in an exchange filing. "We are confident of addressing the observations raised and will work with the US FDA to resolve them at the earliest. We uphold quality and compliance issues with utmost importance and remain committed to being compliant with CGMP quality standards across all our facilities," it said.