USFDA issues Form-483 with 2 observations to Lupin's Nagpur oral solid dosage facility

Shares of Lupin Ltd ended at Rs 940.00, up by Rs 27.10, or 2.97 percent on the BSE.

Pharmaceuticals firm Lupin Ltd on Wednesday (July 12) said US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) has issued a Form-483 with two observations after inspecting its Nagpur oral solid dosage facility.

The US health regulator inspected the Nagpur oral solid dosage facility from July 3 to July 11, 2023, the company said in an exchange filing.