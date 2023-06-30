USFDA inspection of Granules' Visakhapatnam facility concludes with zero observations

Shares of Granules India Ltd ended at Rs 297.50, down by Rs 2.75, or 0.92 percent on the BSE.

Drug firm Granules India Ltd on Friday said the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has completed the pre-approval inspection and good manufacturing practice audit of the unit IV facility in Visakhapatnam with zero observations.

The audit was from June 26, 2023, to June 30, 2023. The Unit IV facility located at Visakhapatnam manufactures Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients, the company said in an exchange filing.

The company's consolidated revenue jumped 16 percent to Rs 1,196 crore against Rs 1,030 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. The earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, tax, and amortization was higher by 18 percent for the quarter under review and stood at Rs 228 crore.

The operating profit margins grew 40 bps to 19.1 percent versus 18.7 percent in the same quarter last year. The net profitability of the company is 8 percent higher at Rs 120 crore. In the fourth quarter of the financial year 2021-22, the net profit stood at Rs 111 crore.

The finance costs have jumped to Rs 19 crore versus Rs 6 crore in the same quarter last year and Rs 17 crore in the third quarter of the financial year 2022-23.

For the full financial year 2022-23, revenues are higher by 20 percent to Rs 4,512 crore, while earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization grew 27 percent to Rs 914 crore.

Operating profit margins stood at 20.3 percent versus 19.2 percent in the financial year 2021-22. The net profitability grew 25 percent to Rs 517 crore.