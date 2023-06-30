USFDA inspection of Granules' Visakhapatnam facility concludes with zero observations

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran

Shares of Granules India Ltd ended at Rs 297.50, down by Rs 2.75, or 0.92 percent on the BSE.

Drug firm Granules India Ltd on Friday said the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has completed the pre-approval inspection and good manufacturing practice audit of the unit IV facility in Visakhapatnam with zero observations.

The audit was from June 26, 2023, to June 30, 2023. The Unit IV facility located at Visakhapatnam manufactures Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients, the company said in an exchange filing. The company's consolidated revenue jumped 16 percent to Rs 1,196 crore against Rs 1,030 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. The earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, tax, and amortization was higher by 18 percent for the quarter under review and stood at Rs 228 crore.