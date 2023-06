USFDA inspection of Granules' Visakhapatnam facility concludes with zero observations

Shares of Granules India Ltd ended at Rs 297.50, down by Rs 2.75, or 0.92 percent on the BSE.

Drug firm Granules India Ltd on Friday said the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has completed the pre-approval inspection and good manufacturing practice audit of the unit IV facility in Visakhapatnam with zero observations.

The audit was from June 26, 2023, to June 30, 2023. The Unit IV facility located at Visakhapatnam manufactures Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients, the company said in an exchange filing.