Republican Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris sparred on Wednesday in a pivotal debate ahead of the Nov. 3 US presidential election. S&P 500 index futures rose 0.3 percent as the debate ended, building on earlier gains of 0.16 percent.

Public opinion polls and betting markets have shown support rising for Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden after US President Donald Trump said last week he contracted the coronavirus.

Analysts’ comments

AYAKO SERA, MARKET STRATEGIST, SUMITOMO MITSUI TRUST BANK, TOKYO:

”Neither side landed a killer blow. Harris could have done more to criticise Trump’s handling of the coronavirus. For Pence, it was easy for him to criticise the economic polices that Democrats favour.

”Anything less would lead to a lot of uncertainty, which is becoming too difficult for markets to price in.”

GARY NG, ECONOMIST, NATIXIS, HONG KONG:

”I think in Asia people are still taking a wait and see approach, and that there will continue to be more volatility ahead of the election date.

QUINCY KROSBY, CHIEF MARKET STRATEGIST, PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, NEWARK:

”Does it change the dynamic of the election? No. Obviously markets and voters will be focused on next week and whether or not there will be a presidential debate.

”Questions going into this were, given ages of the presidential candidates, would either one be prepared to be president? Would either one seem presidential in this debate? Following up on betting sites and so on, and just commentary, they both held up quite well given the fascination with the fact that they both represent an old candidate.”

Also Read: US Vice Presidential Debate Takeaways: Pandemic looms over a more civil fight

KENNY NG, EVERBRIGHT SUN HUNG KAI STRATEGIST, HONG KONG:

”In my opinion, investors are paying attention to the second debate of the US presidential election. At the same time, Asian stock markets are performing mixed, while US stock futures are slightly going up.