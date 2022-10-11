US stocks turn higher in choppy trade, but dollar falls

By Bloomberg

Mini The S&P 500 rebounded back to highs of the day swinging between gains and losses as investors assessed risks corporate earnings and economic growth from an aggressive Federal Reserve rate-hike path. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 pared losses, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average outperformed, rising 1 percent. Treasuries were mixed, with yields on the short-end of the curve falling from multiyear highs.

US stocks ticked higher in a choppy session that saw the benchmark drop to the lowest intraday level since 2020. The dollar stayed lower, while Treasury yields traded off multiyear highs.

After a four-day losing streak wiped $1.6 trillion off the value of the S&P 500 Index, sentiment remains fragile. US inflation data on Thursday may seal the case for another 75-basis-point interest-rate increase in the absence of a major shortfall, given the swaps market is almost fully pricing in such a move at the Federal Reserve’s next meeting.

Nor have officials given any inclination to pause their rate-hiking cycle in the near future, with Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester saying on Tuesday officials need to keep raising interest rates and cannot get complacent.

Strategists are also bracing for weak profits against a drumbeat of warnings over the rising risk of a global recession. The International Monetary Fund joined the refrain, warning of a worsening outlook as efforts to curb inflation may add to damage from the war in Ukraine and China’s slowdown. Big US banks kick off the third-quarter earnings season in earnest later this week.

“We have not seen the impact of tightening,” Michael Kelly, head of the multi-asset team at PineBridge Investments, said. “That lies ahead and when we see that, it’s another leg down for risk assets.”Yields on two-year Treasuries slipped to around 4.27% after earlier hitting the highest since 2007. The 30-year yield briefly touched a fresh 2014 high in the US session.

“This is an awful stock market environment that is grappling with a weakening economy, uncertainty over earnings and how long the Fed’s tightening will last, and sentiment issues with an extremely risk averse investor psychology,” said David Bahnsen, chief investment officer of The Bahnsen Group, in a Tuesday note, CNBC reported.

“We believe the Fed will raise interest rates one or two more times until the Fed funds rate reaches 4 percent and then take a pause, at which point the Fed will assess the damage done,” he added.

“There is a disconnect between near-term fundamentals and stock performance because the key driver of strong fundamentals is the continued rise in interest rates,” JPMorgan banking analyst Vivek Juneja said Tuesday in a research note. “However, (the) sharp rise in rates is raising concerns about a hard landing (recession.)”

Turmoil in UK bond markets eased Tuesday as the Bank of England was forced to expand its emergency measures to tackle what it called “fire-sale dynamics.”

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin threatened further missile attacks on Ukraine after hitting Kyiv and other cities in the most intense barrage of strikes since the first days of its invasion.

“It’s little wonder investors enter the week in a dreary mood, especially with headlines from Ukraine signaling a further escalation in geopolitical tensions,” Christopher Smart, chief global strategist at Barings, said in a note.

With world growth under pressure, US oil futures tumbled about 2 percent, giving up more of last week’s 17 percent rally.

With inputs from CNBC