US stocks back off record highs ahead of Fed meeting
Updated : July 30, 2019 06:24 AM IST
Amazon.com Inc and Facebook Inc weighed heaviest on the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq, which both closed lower. The blue-chip Dow closed in the black, led by 3M Co, Johnson & Johnson and Apple Inc.
US negotiators are meeting their Chinese counterparts in Shanghai this week to try to find a path toward resolving the long-running, market-rattling trade dispute between the world's two largest economies.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 28.9 points, or 0.11 percent, to 27,221.35, the S&P 500 lost 4.89 points, or 0.16 percent, to 3,020.97 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 36.88 points, or 0.44 percent, to 8,293.33.
