#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Stocks
Market

US stocks back off record highs ahead of Fed meeting

Updated : July 30, 2019 06:24 AM IST

Amazon.com Inc and Facebook Inc weighed heaviest on the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq, which both closed lower. The blue-chip Dow closed in the black, led by 3M Co, Johnson & Johnson and Apple Inc.
US negotiators are meeting their Chinese counterparts in Shanghai this week to try to find a path toward resolving the long-running, market-rattling trade dispute between the world's two largest economies.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 28.9 points, or 0.11 percent, to 27,221.35, the S&P 500 lost 4.89 points, or 0.16 percent, to 3,020.97 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 36.88 points, or 0.44 percent, to 8,293.33.
US stocks back off record highs ahead of Fed meeting
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

DLF Q1 profit jumps over two-fold to Rs 414.72 crore

DLF Q1 profit jumps over two-fold to Rs 414.72 crore

Planning to buy a smartphone? Here are the upcoming phone launches in August 2019

Planning to buy a smartphone? Here are the upcoming phone launches in August 2019

Closing Bell: Nifty ends below 11,200, Sensex down 196 points; Indiabulls Housing plummets 12%

Closing Bell: Nifty ends below 11,200, Sensex down 196 points; Indiabulls Housing plummets 12%

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV