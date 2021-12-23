0

US stock markets: How S&P 500, Dow Jones, Nasdaq, Russell 2000 fared on Wednesday

By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Published)
The rally in the US stock markets was mainly led by technology and retail companies. All the major indices gained as the investors shrugged off Omicron worries and went on a buying spree.

The US stock markets on Wednesday closed higher ahead of the Christmas holiday. Major indices - S&P 500, the Nasdaq, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average - recovered all the losses of this week. The rally was mainly led by technology and retail companies.
Wall Street closing on Wednesday:
The S&P 500 rose 47.33 points, or 1%, to 4,696.56.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 261.19 points, or 0.7%, to 35,753.89.
The Nasdaq rose 180.81 points, or 1.2%, to 15,521.89.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 18.96 points, or 0.9%, to 2,221.90.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is up 75.92 points, or 1.6%.
The Dow is up 388.45 points, or 1.1%.
The Nasdaq is up 352.21 points, or 2.3%.
The Russell 2000 is up 47.97 points, or 2.2%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 940.49 points, or 25%.
The Dow is up 5,147.41 points, or 16.8%.
The Nasdaq is up 2,633.61 points, or 20.4%.
The Russell 2000 is up 247.05 points, or 12.5%.
-With agency inputs
